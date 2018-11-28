Clear

KQ2 Forecast: The 30s and 40s making a return

For your Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:12 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring just rain into the area. But Sunday night into Monday, we could see rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news. 

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
