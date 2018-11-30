KQ2 Forecast: A not so great weekend ahead

We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance expecting to move through that could bring us a not so great weekend to be outside. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s for highs which will give us just rain throughout the day.
But by Sunday, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s before it changes to all light snow Sunday night. Snow should be put of here by early Monday. Looking dry but cold next week with highs only in the lower to middle 30s.
