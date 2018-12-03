KQ2 Forecast: Bitterly cold with snow flurries for Monday

We are waking up on this Monday to some light snow accumulation on sidewalks & on grassy surfaces. It's bitterly cold out there in the lower to middle 20s, so bundle up and defrost your car as you are heading out the door. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold with some lingering snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30.

The story this workweek will be the very cold and below average temperatures. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Wednesday, expect slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower 40s under sunny skies but snow chances return Wednesday night through Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible. The rest of the week appears dry but we are watching a storm system that could bring snow chances to southern Missouri this upcoming weekend. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area but still something to keep an eye on.