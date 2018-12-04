KQ2 Forecast: Cold for Tuesday but warming up on Wednesday

We are once again waking up to cloudy skies and bitter cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this Tuesday morning. We even still have a few snow flurries lingering.

The forecast is remaining dry and cloudy for Tuesday. It will also be another cold and below average day with highs in the upper 20s. On Wednesday, expect slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning.

Enjoy Wednesday because another cold front will push through Wednesday night through Thursday morning with some slight snow chances possible. The cold air will make its return behind the front. Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us, but we are watching a strong winter storm system that could bring heavy snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area, but any jog to the north could bring some snow our way. Something to keep an eye on...stay tuned!