KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday

Another cold front is pushing through this Thursday morning with light snow. We're expecting light snow amounts of a dusting to less than one inch. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The cold air will make its return behind the front along with breezy north winds, gusting up to 20 mph. Highs only going up to the upper 20s to near 30.

Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A strong winter storm could bring snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area as high pressure will be building in, blocking the storm from us. We could see cloudy skies on Saturday, but that's it.

Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up to near average into the lower to middle 40s.