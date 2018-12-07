KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday & weekend ahead

Friday into the weekend appears sunny and dry, but it's going to be a cold one for us. We are waking up to the teens this morning. The light north winds will only allow highs today only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A strong dome of high pressure is building into the KQ2 Viewing Area, blocking any storm systems from us. We could see some clouds skies on Friday night into Saturday morning as a major winter storm passes through the southern Plains, but that's it.

Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up to near average into the middle to upper 40s. We have right now a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.