The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begin today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility.

Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow but latest model trends have kept this system to our south and east so it does look like we will end the workweek dry. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.