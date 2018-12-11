KQ2 Forecast: The 50s make a return for Tuesday

Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies as well. We'll see an increase in clouds Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through. It will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.