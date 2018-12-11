Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies as well. We'll see an increase in clouds Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through. It will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: The 50s make a return for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: The 30s and 40s making a return
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday