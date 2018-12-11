Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: The 50s make a return for Tuesday

Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies as well. We'll see an increase in clouds Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through. It will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 7:21 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine and clear skies as well. We'll see an increase in clouds Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through. It will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. 

Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events