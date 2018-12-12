KQ2 Forecast: Sunny & mild for Wednesday before rain chances on Thursday

We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Rain/snow chances are possible as well throughout the day in Kansas City. Not good news for the Chiefs game Thursday night. We'll keep you updated!
It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.
