KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times.

Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Not good news for the Chiefs game tonight in Kansas City as it will be dreary weather thanks to the on & off rain chances plus the chilly & breezy conditions.

It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the middle to upper 40s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.