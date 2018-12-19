KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and a bit of rain for Wednesday

After a sunny and mild past few days for us here in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area this morning and will continue to increase throughout the day for your Wednesday. Wednesday is the only day in the forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. The southwest winds will help keep highs in the lower 50s.

As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we'll see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. For the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, temperatures cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Thursday through Sunday, good weather for last minute Christmas shopping or events.

How is Christmas Eve & Christmas Day looking? Right now forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both December 24th & 25th before our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on the 26th. We do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve night, but the chances of us having a White Christmas this year are basically near zero. We'll continue to watch the forecast very closely over the next several days as Santa prepares his journey.