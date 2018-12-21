KQ2 Forecast: Great winter weather heading into Christmas weekend

Skies are going from mostly cloudy to mostly clear this Friday morning with temperatures into the upper 20s. For your Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will cool down a bit, but we'll still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Friday through the weekend. We officially start winter Friday at 4:23 p.m. but it sure won't feel like it. It will be great weather for last minute Christmas shopping or holiday events.

How is Christmas Eve & Christmas Day looking? Right now, forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both December 24th & 25th. We do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve night, but the chances of us having a White Christmas this year are basically near zero. Christmas Day is looking to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. We could maybe see a rain/snow mix on Thursday. We'll continue to watch the forecast very closely over the next several days as we near the all important holiday.