KQ2 Forecast: Rain for Christmas Eve followed by a nice Christmas Day

After a beautiful weekend, changes do come as we begin the holiday week. We are waking up to clouds moving in and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s this Christmas Eve morning.

Heading into Christmas Eve, we'll see an increase in clouds cover but we're staying dry. Highs remain above average in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a rain, possibly a bit of snow mixing in for Christmas Eve night. Don't worry kids! It won't stop Santa from passing through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We should dry out by morning on Christmas Day. Expect partly sunny skies on Christmas with highs in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system for Friday into the weekend.