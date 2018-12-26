Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Wednesday for day after Christmas

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 8:02 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up on this day after Christmas to cloudy skies and some light sprinkles. Heading into Wednesday and early Thursday, we are tracking the chance for some widespread moderate to heavy rain. Many locations will be picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall through Thursday. While it won't rain all day both days, we will see waves of showers that could be heavy at times. Highs will be warm & abvoe average both days in the upper 40s and upper 50s.

Big changes then come towards the end of the week and into the weekend as temperatures crash and fall below average. Highs by Friday will be in the lower 30s. We'll be in the upper 20s by Saturday...BRRRRR!!! We'll remain dry and sunny for the weekend. 

As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. 

