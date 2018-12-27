KQ2 Forecast: Windy & rainy then big cool down for Thursday

After a soggy and wet Wednesday, scattered rain chances will continue into our Thursday as a major cold front will be pushing through. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s by early afternoon before they start falling by later afternoon into the evening hours. Winds have been picking up from the southeast since the overnight hours, gusting at 30-40 mph at times. Expect another windy day with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Winter & the cold air will be making its return as temperatures be below average heading into the weekend. Highs by Friday into Saturday will be in the in the upper 20s. We'll remain dry and partly sunny for the weekend.
As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We do have another system that could give us a little bit of snow on Monday. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the 20s. We'll remain sunny & cold heading into the first few days of 2019.
