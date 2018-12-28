KQ2 Forecast: A frigid day ahead for your Friday

Our cold front has passed through, which has brought a large temperature swing to the KQ2 Viewing Area as temperatures fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours yesterday evening. We are waking up on this Friday morning to the lower to middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies, even a few snow flurries.
Winter and the cold air has made its return as temperatures will stay below average heading into the weekend. Highs by Friday into Saturday will be in the in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We'll remain dry and mostly sunny for the weekend.
As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return to the upper 30s to lower 40s. We do have another system that could give us scattered rain chances Sunday night and a little bit of snow mixing in on Monday afternoon. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the upper teens. We'll remain sunny and cold heading into Wednesday before we warm up a bit as we wrap up the first week of 2019.
