KQ2 Forecast: Rain with a bit of winter weather then cold as we ring in 2019

Changes are on the way to as we end 2018 and begin 2019. We are waking up on this New Year's Eve Monday to some increasing clouds with a few rain showers. Most of it is east towards the I-35 corridor. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s.

It's looking like it could be a messy day. We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties. Latest indications suggest that most of the precipitation will fall just east of St. Joseph, but either way the chance exists for some rain, snow and sleet as a strong cold front pushes through. We could even some flurries Monday night behind the front.

We will see much colder air move into the area heading into midnight and welcoming 2019. Overnight lows will be in the teens with the wind chills making it feel like 5-10 degrees thanks to the brisk northwest winds. The first day of 2019 will see highs in the lower 20s under mostly sunny skies. By the end of the week, we do see quiet weather stick around and even some warmer temperatures. Highs will be going above average with highs in the upper 40s by the weekend.