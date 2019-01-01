KQ2 Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures to begin 2019

Happy New Year's Day 2019! We are starting off the new year to bitter cold temperatures and cloudy skies. Wind Chills are in the single digits to below zero degrees so bundle up if you need to head out. Another thing to watch out for if you are heading out this morning is for a few slick spots due to a little bit of freezing on the roads.
To begin the new year on Tuesday, the weather quiets down but it will be very cold. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs only in the lower 20s. With a wind from the NW at 10-20 mph, wind chill values will be in the single digits to 10 degrees.
As we head through the rest of the week, we will continue to see quiet conditions and some warmer temperatures. By the end of the week, highs will be going above average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. No major weather systems are expected to move through the area.
