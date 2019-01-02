Clear

KQ2 Forecast: One more chilly day then warm up begins

Clouds will eventually start moving our later on this morning and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are also beginning to warm back up. Temperatures will be near average for your Wednesday in the middle 30s. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

We are waking up to cloudy skies this morning with a few flurries. It's still cold out there with temperatures in the low to middle teens and wind chills in the single digits. 

We are tracking another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some rain as head into late Sunday night and Monday. Still several days out to watch this. Highs will remain above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

