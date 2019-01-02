Clear

KQ2 Forecast: 40s and 50s making a combat

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

After a cold and cloudy start to our Wednesday, skies cleared up by late morning and the sunshine returned. Temperatures went up to near average in the middle 30s. We'll see clear skies heading into the overnight hours with overnight lows falling into the upper teens. 

We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is all ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some rain as head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one. Still several days out to watch this. High temperatures will cool down a bit behind it but will remain above average in the middle to upper 40s early next week.

