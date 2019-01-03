KQ2 Forecast: Winter warm up on the way

We are waking up to clear skies and chilly temperatures this morning in the middle 20s. Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is all ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one. Still several days out to watch this.
High temperatures will cool down a bit behind it but will remain above average in the middle to upper 40s early next week.
