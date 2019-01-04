KQ2 Forecast: A sunny & mild January weekend ahead

After a cold start to 2019, warmer air is on the way as we go into the first weekend of the new year with highs in the middle to upper 50's. We are also going to be seeing a lot of sunshine. It's going to be a great Friday and weekend to be outside for any plans you may have!

We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is all ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one as it passes through, so we aren't expecting a huge change in our weather.

High temperatures will cool down a bit behind it but will remain above average in the upper 40s to lower 50s early next week. Our weather pattern will remain sunny and quiet as well.