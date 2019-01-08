Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A windy & cooler day for your Tuesday

We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s. Winds will also be noticeable coming from the WNW at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Highs will still be above average in the upper 40s.

We cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the middle 40s by Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system could push through Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, giving us chances of a rain or rain/snow mix or light snow with minor accumulations. It should be all out of here by the Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. We'll keep you updated! 

We'll be quiet & sunny heading into Sunday and Monday. High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

