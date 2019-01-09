Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Chilly temperatures and wintry weather making a return

We cool down into the upper 30s for Wednesday before going back up into the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system will push through Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up to clear skies and the winds dying down this Wednesday morning. There's a chill in the air and the colder air has moved back in with temperatures in the upper 20s.

We cool down into the upper 30s for Wednesday before going back up into the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system will push through Friday afternoon into Saturday, giving us chances of rain then a rain/snow mix then changing over to light snow with minor accumulations. It should be out of here by the Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. Still too early to determine snowfall amounts. We'll keep you updated! 

We'll be quiet & sunny heading into Sunday and early next week. High temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events