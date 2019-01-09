KQ2 Forecast: Chilly temperatures and wintry weather making a return

We are waking up to clear skies and the winds dying down this Wednesday morning. There's a chill in the air and the colder air has moved back in with temperatures in the upper 20s.
We cool down into the upper 30s for Wednesday before going back up into the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. We'll need to watch the forecast closely as another storm system will push through Friday afternoon into Saturday, giving us chances of rain then a rain/snow mix then changing over to light snow with minor accumulations. It should be out of here by the Chiefs game Saturday afternoon. Still too early to determine snowfall amounts. We'll keep you updated!
We'll be quiet & sunny heading into Sunday and early next week. High temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
