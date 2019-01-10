KQ2 Forecast: One more sunny day on Thursday, the return of snow

Temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before rain & snow chances return Friday. We're waking up to a few clouds this Thursday morning. It is cold outside in the upper teens to lower 20s. Thursday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies, more clouds during the evening hours. Highs will be above average once again in the lower 40s.
We have been keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain and snow to the area. Computer models continue to show a rain to snow scenario Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Right now, it appears that accumulations will be light, anywhere from 1-3" but we are still 36 hours away from the event. For those traveling to Kansas City for the Chiefs game on Saturday, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for at the least the chance of some wintry weather.
After that system departs, dry weather returns. Will see a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the 30s. To begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday into midweek.
