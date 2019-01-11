KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather making a comeback heading into the weekend

**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Rain will transition to snow late on Friday and last through Saturday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches expected. Travel will be impacted late Friday into Saturday.

After a nice start to our workweek, changes in our weather begin as we head into our Friday. Clouds will be on the increase this morning with temperatures into the lower 30s. We should stay dry for the morning commute Friday.

Rain and snow are both likely during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. The majority of the day will be dry but light rain or drizzle will move in during the afternoon, probably after 12 p.m. Going into the afternoon and evening, rain chances will increase and should changeover to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow by Friday night. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. Not expecting this to be a heavy snowfall event as most snow will be light to moderate at times.

As for accumulations, they will be less in far northwest Missouri and gradually increase to the southeast. Right now, accumulations of 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties.

If you are travelling to Kansas City for the Chiefs vs. Colts football game, allow some extra time and bring the winter gear. Snow will be letting up during the game.

After that system departs, dry weather returns. Will see a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the 30s. To begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 40s Monday and Tuesday, before going back down into the 30s midweek.