KQ2 Forecast: A foggy & misty start to our Tuesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Visibility will drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The drizzle & misty conditions will make roads & surfaces slick so use caution while driving.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Good Tuesday morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Visibility will drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The drizzle & misty conditions will make roads & surfaces slick so use caution while driving. We'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal with highs in the lower to middle 30s throughout the week.

The weather pattern will remain quiet through Wednesday. We should see a bit more sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. We'll have additional chances of snow for late Wednesday into early Thursday, but not looking to be a concern. 

Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Still several days out, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so we will be paying close attention to that, especially with the much anticipated Chiefs vs. Patriots game Sunday evening.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
