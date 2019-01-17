KQ2 Forecast: More winter weather on the way

**Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 am Thursday for Doniphan and Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas & Buchanan, Andrew, Platte, Dekalb, Clinton, Daviess and Caldwell Counties in northwest Missouri.**

We are still dealing with cloudy skies & misty conditions across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning. We have another disturbance pushing through this morning giving us some very light snow and some freezing drizzle. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute, so give yourself plenty of extra travel time & slow down. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day with cloudy skies.

Our attention now turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday into Saturday. Right now snowfall amounts of mostly 2-4 inches. Some areas east of I-35, could get 4-6 inches. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. We are still 48 hours out so anything can change, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Sunday with single digit to below zero temperature wind chills. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far.