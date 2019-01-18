Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect at noon ahead of next winter storm

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at Noon for areas near the I-29 corridor, including St. Joseph. 3-5 inches of snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas near the I-35 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning, which will take effect at 3pm Friday. 4-6 inches of snow is expected for these areas.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 7:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

It's the calm before the storm this Friday morning as we're waking up to cloudy skies across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at Noon for areas near the I-29 corridor, including St. Joseph. 3-5 inches of snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas near the I-35 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning, which will take effect at 3pm Friday. 4-6 inches of snow is expected for these areas.

Our attention now turns to on this Friday to another winter storm that will bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday evening into Saturday. Right now, snowfall amounts of mostly 3-5 inches. Some areas east of I-35, could get 4-6 inches. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. Roads will be slick and snow covered.

Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the teens to lower 20s. We'll have single digit to below zero temperature wind chills Saturday night into Sunday. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far. We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow and we drop back down to the 20s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at Noon for areas near the I-29 corridor, including St. Joseph. 3-5 inches of snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas near the I-35 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning, which will take effect at 3pm Friday. 4-6 inches of snow is expected for these areas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events