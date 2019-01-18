KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect at noon ahead of next winter storm

It's the calm before the storm this Friday morning as we're waking up to cloudy skies across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at Noon for areas near the I-29 corridor, including St. Joseph. 3-5 inches of snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas near the I-35 corridor are under a Winter Storm Warning, which will take effect at 3pm Friday. 4-6 inches of snow is expected for these areas.

Our attention now turns to on this Friday to another winter storm that will bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday evening into Saturday. Right now, snowfall amounts of mostly 3-5 inches. Some areas east of I-35, could get 4-6 inches. Windy conditions are likely with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. Roads will be slick and snow covered.

Behind that system, very cold air will move in by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the teens to lower 20s. We'll have single digit to below zero temperature wind chills Saturday night into Sunday. It's possibly the coldest air of the season so far. We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow and we drop back down to the 20s.