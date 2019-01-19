KQ2 Forecast: Snow has ended but much colder air moving in

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings has been discontinued for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area this Saturday morning as the snow has moved out. Roads are slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans. Snowfall accumulations this morning have been anywhere from one inch in St. Joseph to over 5 inches in Trenton.

Very cold air is now moving in. Clouds will be decreasing throughout your Saturday with highs in the teens. We'll have single digit to below zero temperature wind chills Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday we'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 20s.

We'll rebound back up to the 30s with sunshine on Monday before another disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, giving us additional chances of snow. We'll remain in the middle 30s for the rest of the workweek, until another system will push in on Friday, giving us additional chances of snow and bring us back down to the teens for highs.