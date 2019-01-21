KQ2 Forecast: Tracking some snow chances & cold temperatures this workweek

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures on this Monday morning in the lower to middle teens. Factor in the winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, gusting up to 20 and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!

The warmest days of the week will be Monday into Tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will move in Monday night and Tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs on Monday will rebound into the lower 30s. We'll be in the upper 30s by Tuesday thanks to the southeast winds picking up. It will be gusty at times to 30 mph.

For the rest of the workweek, there are some more snow chances in the forecast. Temperatures will also be on the decline by the weekend into the lower to middle 20s. The best chance for snow will come Thursday and then again on Saturday. Right now it looks to be on the light side but we'll keep you updated.