KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect due to snow chances for Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area for our Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. A strong storm system will move in for your Tuesday that will bring the chances for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulations will be minor around 1-2 inches, especially in our far northern counties where we could see upwards to 3". Roads will become slick fast as temperatures drop late afternoon and evening, so slow down and take your time to get to home from work and school.

We'll be in the upper 30s by Tuesday thanks to the southeast winds picking up. It will be gusty at times to 30 mph. Once a cold front passes through. Temperatures will drop to the teens for overnight lows with strong northwest winds at 25-30 mph.

For the rest of the workweek, there is the return of some sunshine with clouds. Temperatures will also be on the decline by the weekend in the middle 20s to lower 30s. We'll have a very slight chance of light snow by Saturday.