KQ2 Forecast: Waking up to slick roads and cold temperatures

Our storm system is moving out, but we are waking up to about 2-4" of snow this morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. St. Joseph has gotten anywhere from 2-3" of snow reported. We have slick and snow covered roads across the area so drive with caution this morning if you need to head out. Also, breezy northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph is causing some blowing snow and making the wind chill temperatures feel like the single digits out there so bundle up.

There is the return of some sunshine with clouds for your Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.

We'll rebound to the 30s again by Sunday. We'll see slight chance of light snow for Friday as a clipper system will push through. We'll have another chance of light snow on Monday, followed by the return of cold air with highs in the teens on Tuesday.