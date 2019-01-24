KQ2 Forecast: Windy & sunny then below zero wind chills for Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am this morning to 6 pm Thursday for our far northern counties.

**Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Temperatures are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Blowing snow is expected to be an issue Thursday as the winds pick up from the northwest 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds will die down tonight as very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected tonight through Friday morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you dress up in plenty of layers and wear a hat & gloves.

We'll rebound to the 30s again by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. We'll see slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a clipper system will push through. We'll have another chance of snow on Monday, followed by the return of cold air with highs in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday.