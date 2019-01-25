Clear
KQ2 Forecast: The 30s and a little bit of snow returning for Friday

**Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 9 am Friday for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. A very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills is settling in this Friday morning. Wind chills as low from 15 to 25 below zero expected this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in 30 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. Make sure you dress up in plenty of layers and wear a hat & gloves.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:46 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We'll rebound to the 30s again by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. We'll see slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a clipper system will push through. Partly sunny skies expected Saturday afternoon though Sunday. 

We'll have another chance of snow on Monday. It will be followed by the return of cold air with highs in the teens and single digits midweek with mostly sunny skies.

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -8°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -10°
Fairfax
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
