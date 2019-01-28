KQ2 Forecast: A windy Monday is ahead with falling temperatures

**High Wind Warning in effect until noon Monday for counties west of the I-35 corridor. Wind gusts of near 55-60 mph possible early Monday.

**Wind Advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Monday for counties east of the I-35 corridor. Wind gusts of near 45-50 mph possible early Monday.

**Wind Chill Watch is in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

A cold front has passed through the area bringing some rain overnight. Most the precipitation is now out our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the 30s as you head out to work & school to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45-60 mph at times.

We'll have a second cold front that will pass through Tuesday morning. We'll see some light snow, but you will feel that bitter cold in the air as what will likely be the coldest air of the winter season moves in. Temperatures will crash Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it appears the coldest air will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Low temperatures will likely be below zero both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. In between that on Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely reach very dangerous levels, falling to -15 to -25 degrees Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We will continue to provide you updates as this extremely cold air moves into the region.

The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s by next weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Sunday.