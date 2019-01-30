KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills and light snow chances for Wednesday

**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected.

We are waking up to bitter cold temperatures that are below zero degrees, while the wind chills are making it feel like anywhere from -25 to -35 degrees below zero outside. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in less than 30 minutes if you don't take the proper precautions to layer up and stay warm. For your Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely be -10 to -20 degrees. We are also watching a fast moving disturbance to push through Wednesday afternoon, giving us some scattered light snow chances. Not expecting much from this with snow accumulations as we could get just a trace up to half an inch.

The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly to the lower 50s by the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Sunday.