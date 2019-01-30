**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected.
We are waking up to bitter cold temperatures that are below zero degrees, while the wind chills are making it feel like anywhere from -25 to -35 degrees below zero outside. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in less than 30 minutes if you don't take the proper precautions to layer up and stay warm. For your Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely be -10 to -20 degrees. We are also watching a fast moving disturbance to push through Wednesday afternoon, giving us some scattered light snow chances. Not expecting much from this with snow accumulations as we could get just a trace up to half an inch.
The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly to the lower 50s by the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances look to return to the forecast by Sunday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills and light snow chances for Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Watch for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Warning for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- Dangerous Wind Chills to Linger Through New Year's Weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances move in for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A chance for for snow this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking some snow chances & cold temperatures this workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible, dry for Chiefs game