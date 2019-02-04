KQ2 Forecast: Winter makes a comeback this workweek

A cold front is moving through this Monday morning. This front will bring some light rain showers with it and some much colder air behind it. Temperatures have been dropping behind the front from the 50s into the 30s. Sunshine will return to the forecast Monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. We'll continue to drop to the upper 20s by the afternoon.
For Tuesday, some light wintry mix is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday. A bigger storm storm could bring some rain, snow, and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched as it could cause a few travel issues.
Beyond Wednesday and for the rest of the week, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the 20s both Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, more wintry weather is in the forecast with highs continuing to be below average.
