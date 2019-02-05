**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from noon Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.
Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as we are waking up to the teens this Tuesday morning. For Tuesday, a light wintry mix of freezing rain/drizzle is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. We could have issues on the roads with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will be in the upper 20s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday.
A big storm system could bring more wintry weather Wednesday afternoon into an all snow event on Thursday morning. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing if we see some wintry weather that could cause a few travel issues.
Beyond Wednesday and for the rest of the week, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast on Sunday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday & Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wednesday night
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight and Thursday morning
- Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
- Heat Advisory Going Into Effect Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday