KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Wednesday morning with some pockets of freezing drizzle. We'll see on and off again chances of freezing drizzle/rain throughout the day. Chances will increase heading into the evening hours.

A major storm system could bring more wintry weather of freezing drizzle/freezing rain late Wednesday night. We could even see sleet/snow mixed in on Thursday morning. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing on what type of winter weather we'll be dealing with. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from one to two tenths, which will cause issues on the roads for your Thursday morning commute with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Plan on some extra travel time and drive with caution late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Beyond Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into early next week.