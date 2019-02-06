Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Wednesday morning with some pockets of freezing drizzle. We'll see on and off again chances of freezing drizzle/rain throughout the day. Chances will increase heading into the evening hours. 

A major storm system could bring more wintry weather of freezing drizzle/freezing rain late Wednesday night. We could even see sleet/snow mixed in on Thursday morning. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing on what type of winter weather we'll be dealing with. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from one to two tenths, which will cause issues on the roads for your Thursday morning commute with some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Plan on some extra travel time and drive with caution late tonight into tomorrow morning. 

Beyond Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into early next week. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events