KQ2 Forecast: Ice Storm Warnings in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area

**Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Grundy, Livingston and Platte Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday.

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Doniphan & Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas and Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday.

We have been dealing with to cloudy skies throughout the day for your Wednesday with some pockets of freezing drizzle. Chances will increase heading into the evening hours.

A major storm system will push through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas tonight through early Thursday morning. We'll see a wintry mix of freezing drizzle/freezing rain late Wednesday night. We could even see sleet/snow mixed in on Thursday morning. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing on what type of winter weather we'll be dealing with. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from one to three tenths, which will cause issues on the roads for your Thursday morning commute with slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Plan on some extra travel time and drive with caution late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Beyond Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected behind the system with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. The northwest winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Wind chill values will make it feel like near zero degrees. By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into early next week.