KQ2 Forecast: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday morning

**A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 am Friday for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. Wind chill values will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

A strong cold front pushed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us through our Friday. We'll see more sunshine into our Friday afternoon with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.

High pressure will build in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which will allow our winds to switch up to the southeast. We'll rebound into the 30s this weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.