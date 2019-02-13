KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Monday

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight Tuesday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Snowfall accumulations of up to two inches possible. The most snow will likely fall towards the Missouri/Iowa border in cities like Maryville and Rock Port.

We are waking up to foggy & misty conditions this Monday morning. More wintry weather is on the way for us as we start off a new workweek as a frontal boundary to our south will move northward and will bring precipitation chances right around 7 a.m. Precipitation will likely begin as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It is possible that we could also see some ice accumulation of up to 0.10". As warmer air moves in, we will likely changeover to all rain for the afternoon. The exception will be towards the Iowa border where temperatures could stay colder. For the evening, we will likely see a transition back to snow as the system departs the region.

This is an extremely difficult forecast and any variation in the rain/snow line could have big impacts on our weather. Right now, prepare for some slick roads and low visibility levels Monday morning and early afternoon across the region. If we stay warmer, we will see just a cold rain but if temperatures are colder, more wintry weather. Stay with KQ2 for continuous updates with this system.

For the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. After Monday, dry conditions are expected through Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday into the weekend.