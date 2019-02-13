After a dreary last few days for us, the sunshine is returning to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. We are waking up to slick roads and cloudy/misty conditions this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Northwest winds will pick up heading into the afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Highs will stay below average in the lower 30s as the snow/cold ground keep temperatures from rising much.
Our weather will quiet back down heading into midweek. Dry and sunny conditions are expected through Thursday. High pressure will build in on Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday into the weekend. More snow chances are in the forecast for the weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- The Sunshine Returns for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way