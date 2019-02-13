KQ2 Forecast: Sunny & warmer weather for midweek

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees both on Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the nice weather while we have it because winter & colder air will make a comeback heading into Friday and the weekend. The next system to watch will bring widespread snow to the area Friday as temperatures crash back down into the upper teens. For the weekend, more snow chances are in the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Right now snow accumulations look to be anywhere between 1-3 inches. We'll continue to keep you updated!

Expect partly sunny skies for Monday before another round of snow moves back in for Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cold in the middle 20s.