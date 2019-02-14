KQ2 Forecast: One more nice day for Valentine's Day before winter returns

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 9 a.m. through midnight Friday. 2-4 inches of snow expected.

This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 30s and 20s by the afternoon into the evening hours. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW behind the front at 15-20 mph.

Accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into Friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. Snow is likely during the afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. Accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. Snow will move out during the evening hours.

More snow is forecast to move in Saturday afternoon with another disturbance moving through. This one could also bring a few inches of accumulation. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s. By next week, below average temperatures are expected to stick around with highs in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Another chance for snow will be on Tuesday.