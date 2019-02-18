KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cold day for Monday, snow returns Tuesday

***Winter Storm Watch in effect for our northern counties in NW Missouri Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. 5-6 inches of snow is expected.

We are waking up to a few clouds this morning with cold temperatures into the teens with single digit wind chills. To begin the workweek, we will see a quiet weather day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the middle 20s.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 3-6 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday.