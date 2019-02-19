KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tuesday's snow

***Winter Storm Warning in effect for our northern counties in NW Missouri 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. That includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry, Worth and Harrison Counties. 5-7 inches of accumulating snow is expected.

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for NW Missouri & NE Kansas 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. That includes Atchison (KS), Doniphan (KS), Buchanan, Andrew, De Kalb, Caldwell, Clinton and Platte Counties. 2-5 inches of accumulating snow is expected.

Active weather once again returns to NW Missouri & NE Kansas on Tuesday with another strong winter storm moving through. This will likely bring moderate to heavy snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-7 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated!

Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 30s, possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the 40s, which will help keep this round an all rain event.