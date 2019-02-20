KQ2 Forecast: Snow moving out, sun & clouds for Wednesday afternoon

We woke up to some light snow and slick roads this morning across NW Missouri & NE Kansas. Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." Some spots, like Maryville picked up over 7."

The weather does quiet down midweek but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday, then the lower to middle 40s by Friday. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday before another winter storm pushes through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will be back down to the lower to middle 30s.