KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer winter day for Thursday

After seeing some sunshine behind our winter storm on Wednesday, expect a pretty nice day ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thursday. An area of high pressure out to our east will allow a light southeast wind flow, which will help usher in some warmer air into the region. Highs will go up into the lower 40s.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. We'll maybe see a few snow flurries on Tuesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper Midwest. Temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.